Recycling services return to Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas — The City of Harlingen announced the return of recycling services. On Aug. 25 residents will be able to recycle materials through the city’s new self -drop-off program at two locations.

Residents will be able to recycle four types of commodities: cardboard, paper, aluminum, and plastic (#1 & #2).

Mayor Chris Boswell says, “It is our goal that this be a first step toward safe and effective recycling in the City of Harlingen. We hope that we can build new partnerships with other communities and the County to expand our recycling efforts.”

The two recycling locations include the existing Recycling Center located at 1006 South Commerce and the Scale House located at 3900 East Harrison.

Source: City of Harlingen

Residents will drop off their recyclable materials in blue containers that will include labels indicating what materials are accepted.

The city says residents will not be charged for dropping off materials. The hours of operation for each location is as follows:

Harlingen Recycling Center

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Scale House

Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. through 3 p.m.

The city says they have partnered with the City of McAllen who has agreed to accept the recyclable materials collected at the two sites.

The city adds will be seeking requests for proposals from private companies interested in taking over the recycling operations, said the city’s release.