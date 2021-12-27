Recycling Christmas trees helps sea turtle habitat

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This year Sea Turtle Inc. is taking the initiative to spread the importance of helping sea turtles through Christmas tree recycling.

Dr. Amy Bonka the Chief Conservation Officer at Sea Turtle Inc. said there are many locations where people can take part in Christmas tree recycling.

However, at Sea Turtle Inc., all donated live Christmas trees will be turned into mulch to help the habitat of sea turtles, one of the most popular creatures at South Padre Island.

“That.. ecosystem is really critical habitat for our sea turtles; the dunes do play a critical role in our nesting sea turtles so we are active in helping them,” said Dr. Bonka.

Dr. Amy Bonka said all Christmas trees must be free from holiday decorations such as ornaments, lights, tinsel, and tree stands.

The public is encouraged to drop off their Christmas trees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. up to Friday, Jan. 7.

Dr. Bonka said this is one of the many ways the community can help support its mission in providing a better life for local sea turtles.

She said donating live Christmas trees is a great way to participate in their mission to help sea turtles and the environment.