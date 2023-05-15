LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Recovery efforts continue after a tornado ripped through Laguna Heights Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and 11 injured.

The extensive damage has left many families displaced and scrambling to rebuild their lives.

Houses across the town are destroyed and severely damaged.

The community is coming together to help the families including many children impacted by this tragedy.

“I spoke to a couple of parents earlier today when we were getting food from The Salvation Army, saying if they knew of any places that were giving free clothes because their kids didn’t have any clothing to go to school in,” said Glenda Loza, a Laguna Heights resident.

Loza’s home was severely damaged after the tornado ripped through her home.

“If you look at the house, it’s actually on our neighbor’s side of the property,” she said.

Loza explained how her home’s foundation shifted about 10 feet from where it originally stood.

She said after the tornado went through the community, many neighbors gathered to help each other.

As entire families made their way to shelters, organizations also joined efforts to help, including Point Isabel I.S.D.

“We have over 350 of our students that attend Point Isabel I.S.D that live in the Laguna Heights area,” said Teri Capistran, the superintendent for Point Isabel I.S.D.

She explained that as they inquired, they learned many of the students from elementary through high school grade levels were impacted by tornado damage.

“We are getting them gift cards to purchase the very basics, things that we take for granted,” said Capistran.

Aside from gift cards, Capistran said campuses joined together to provide hot meals to students housed in shelters and neighboring hotels.

However, as students returned to campus, administrators and staff efforts extended to counseling and basic school supplies.

“The kids weren’t feeling themselves. They just didn’t feel right going into the classroom, not having everything and looking like everybody else,” said Sonia Harry, the principal at Derry Elementary, as she explained one family’s experience of losing everything.

She said the experience is impacting everyone in the community.

“For the long term, I would say some of these kids, they will need some counseling, from the devastation they’ve gone through,” Harry said.

Capistran said she and her staff plan to continue doing anything they can to help their community.

“We will communicate with any organizations locally or at the state level to ensure that all of our families are taken care of,” Capistran said.

“We’re a community, we’re Tarpon strong, we say that we’re Tarpon strong. We always come together and we’re always there for one another,” said Harry.

Superintendent Capistran urges Point Isabel I.S.D. families affected by the tornado to reach out to their campus leaders and administration.

She said they will keep working with community partners, and state and federal government entities to find long-term solutions to housing and recovery, for the victims impacted by the tornado.