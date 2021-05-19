Record Rainfall for the Mid Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) —What a wet day for the Valley. The line of severe storms which plowed through this morning and mid-day dumped tons of water on the RGV.

Harlingen ended up smashing the daily rainfall record with 2.95 inches of rain in the bucket at the airport. The old record was 1.41 inches on this day back in 1980.

McAllen called in with 2.59 inches and Brownsville 2.15 inches. Edinburg tallied 1.92 inches while Weslaco scored 3.32 inches.

Radar estimates much higher totals with 6.7 inches near Progreso and 6 inches near Rangerville. Much of the mid and lower valley received 3 to inches of rain.