RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Before COVID-19 hit, there were about 2 million weddings every year.

According to The Knot, about 30% of those brides had to postpone the big day due to the pandemic, but as cases are dwindling, a record high of 2.6 million couples are set to say, “I do” in 2022. This is the highest number of weddings since 1984.

Jacqueline Garcia, a 2022 bride is set to walk down the aisle on May 7 in South Padre Island.

Garcia got engaged in July of 2021. She said luckily, the pandemic didn’t push her wedding date back, but she had a close call at the start of 2022.

“Everything started closing again. Everyone started getting sick again and I think it was a little bit more because of the holidays with everyone getting together, so that’s when we had to push my bridal shower and everything out,” said Garcia.

Even Garcia’s vendors warned her about printing a date on her invitations and gift bags because “the pandemic could push it back at any time.”

Now that covid talk is low, Garcia and her fiance feel much safer celebrating their love with their 100 guests.

Garcia isn’t the only bride reciting her vows in the RGV this year.

Social Situations in Harlingen has a full plate as they’ve locked in 30 to 35 weddings.

Amanda Lucio, owner and executive planner for Social Situations, said that’s a normal amount, but they’re getting inquiries as the year goes on, so she’s expecting to go beyond pre-pandemic numbers.

“During COVID-19, everyone was cooped up and at home and was a little bit afraid of being in large groups,” added Lucio. “Now, that fear has gone away and in 2021, people were still cautious and now it’s, ‘Okay. We’re ready to be around people again. We’re ready to celebrate these important life milestones.'”

This month alone, Social Situations helped plan a wedding with roughly 300 guests and a budget of over $100,000.

The flexibility of budgets can also be seen in floral arrangements, according to Jennifer Wilson, owner of Wild August Nursery and Flower Farm.

Wilson said the average budget is around $5,000, but she has done arrangements for “significantly less and we’ve done some for twice as much.”

Although a busy year for Wilson, she’s excited for life to pick up again and get back to normal.

Wilson told ValleyCentral she has 10 weddings on the books right now but gets a good bit of last-minute requests as well.

Compared to two years ago, Wilson said there has been a 100% increase in wedding floral arrangement requests.

If you’re in need of help with your wedding, the Proposal Bridal Market will have a multitude of vendors ranging from planners to venues set up at the Harlingen Convention Center sometime in October.