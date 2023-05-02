HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The severe storm that hit the Rio Grande Valley this weekend left thousands without electricity.

Strong winds and heavy rains took Harlingen resident Michelle Guerrero by surprise and left more than 150,000 people without electricity across the Valley this weekend.

“I didn’t think it was gonna be like the winds blowing and strong and the heavy rain. I thought it was just going to be a light sprinkle,” said Guerrero.

“A lot of our infrastructure got damaged poles. We had some snapped poles and a lot of wires that were on the ground and so we lost a lot of power,” said Eladio Jaimez, AEP Spokesman.

Aside from tornado warnings and hail, the wind was a huge contributing factor to the loss of power with wind speeds up to 68 miles per hour.

“High power winds can damage our poles and it can prolong the outage a little more than usual,” Jaimez added.

AEP spokesman Eladio Jaimez says a 30-foot utility pole will typically weigh over 400 pounds and can take one to two hours to replace per post, but Jaimez says they feel confident their linemen are prepared to handle whatever storms come their way.

“We always have to be on alert. Our crews are always ready to go out. Whether it’s a storm like we had this weekend or it’s a hurricane that’s going to be coming into our area,” said Jaimez.

Jaimez said the number of customers without power decreased from 25,000 people to 5,000 people by 10 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday afternoon, the utility company still had more than 6,200 customers without power. AEP Texas was hoping all repairs could have been completed by Monday.