HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After significant rainfall this week, the latest U.S Drought Index released Thursday morning shows drought conditions are no longer in place for the Rio Grande Valley. With some areas receiving roughly 6″-7″ of rain, drought conditions have been eliminated for all of Starr, Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties.

However, that is not the case for the rest of Texas. Roughly 87% of the state is still experiencing drought conditions with Extreme to Exceptional Drought conditions in place across central and west Texas.

Another dry spell will be in the works heading into Memorial Day weekend. As we head into the next seven days, little to no rain chances are expected in the Rio Grande Valley with highs in the 90s, sunny skies, and humid conditions.