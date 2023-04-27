HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The storms that blew in this weekend brought some heavy rain across the Rio Grande.

“It was pretty weak at the beginning of the season,” said farmer Jacob Pekar.

What started as a dry season for many parts of the Rio Grande Valley left many farmers questioning whether it was worth the risk of planting certain crops such as cotton.

“We were in a pretty bad drought. At the beginning of the season, we were having some worries about getting cotton planted and getting it out of the ground being too dry to sprout the seed sorghum. Everyone had enough, just enough moisture, it seemed to get it out of the ground. Then we were pretty stressed after we planted,” said Pekar.

The storms this month brought two to three inches of rain into the Rio Grande Valley and is helping substantially with the growing of crops, and farmers say the harvesting season is looking extremely promising.

“Corn and sorghum it’s just filling up the grain right now. It’s made its head, it’s made its ear. We’re just gonna see if we can fill that ear out. For the most part, it’s kind of hard to be angry at the rain right now,” he said.

Although the rain is very promising for farmers this week, they are hoping the hail doesn’t come with it as it could damage cotton crops.

“We can get too much rain, it’ll start causing other issues, but I think for the most part, it’ll be hard to cuss the rain right now. You know, unless it’s flooding, rain that could damage a lot of things. Especially we get hail which they’re calling for, that’s worrisome. That could damage a lot of crops,” said Pekar.

NBC 23 Chief Meteorologist Freddy Vela said this rainfall is slowly bringing parts of the RGV out of a drought.

“We’ve been able to see kind of a decrease in that. Drier conditions still within the RGV, but you get out towards McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, San Juan, they started to get out of the drought monitor which is great news,” said Vela.