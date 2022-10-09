McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A number of separate threats to school security were investigated this past week in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, resulting in the arrests of at least six students.

Across the four separate incidents, no one was reported as harmed. Districts involved alerted parents and the community, and in all causes took steps to reassure the public that the campuses were safe.

Here’s a look at what happened across the Rio Grande Valley this past week, as previously reported on ValleyCentral:

RIO HONDO

An unnamed student at Rio Hondo High School was arrested Thursday on campus after authorities alleged a firearm and ammunition were found in the student’s car, the district said.

“At no time was anyone at the campus in any danger or harm,” stated district officials, who added that the student would be disciplined according to district policies.

McALLEN

A 15-year-old was charged with making a false alarm after threats were made toward McAllen High on Thursday, according to McAllen Independent School District officials, who sent an alert message to parents.

The teenage was not affiliated with the school, authorities said.

The district stated that all students and faculty were safe.

WESLACO

Four students of Weslaco High School were arrested Wednesday in connection to a threat made against the school, according to district officials.

They were charged with making terroristic threats, the district stated in a news release. The four were juveniles, and their identities would not be revealed to the public unless they are charged as adults, authorities said.

In the release, police stated that they were also “made aware of several social media posts about threats to other campuses.”

SAN BENITO

An airdropped photo led San Benito Consolidated Independent School District officials to lock down the San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy on Wednesday.

Received around noon that school day, the photo was investigated as a “virtual terroristic threat,” according to the district.

“A student airdropped that they had a gun on campus. Law enforcement got involved, city police, even undercover police got involved,” San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon told ValleyCentral.

All students’ items and backpacks were searched to determine whether if there was a gun on campus.

“There was no weapon. It was a hoax,” Servellon confirmed.