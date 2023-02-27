McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Abby Lee Miller, best known for her appearance on ‘Dance Moms’, will be coming to the Rio Grande Valley to scout dancers for the show’s upcoming season.

Miller will be conducting a one-day workshop that will include dance classes for all levels such as a warm-up, a legs and feet technique class and an aerobics class followed by a Q&A with Miller.

According to the official workshop event website, filming will take place during the workshop while scouting talent for Season 9 of Dance Moms.

The dance workshop will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at the Nikki Rowe High School Gym located on 2101 N. Ware Rd., in McAllen.

Tickets and more information for the workshop are available on the event website.