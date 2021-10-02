‘Real heroes show up’: Brownsville man recognized for rescuing stranded citizens

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has recognized a man for rescuing stranded citizens in Friday’s heavy rainfall.

Flooding in Brownsville caused several issues for vehicles that got stuck due to high water.

Brownsville PD recognized Randy Arizmendi on their social media account for using his truck to help many get out of flooded waters.

While evacuating from his neighborhood by Robindale Road in Brownsville, Arizmendi stopped multiple times to tow vehicles stuck.

Arizmendi not only helped with towing vehicles but checking with those surrounding to make sure they were all okay.

Alongside Brownsville PD officers Rubio and Alvarez Jr., Arizmendi continued to assist in towing vehicles.