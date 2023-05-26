UPDATE: This story was updated at 11 a.m. with more information involving those injured in the crash.

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two students were sent to the hospital after an elementary school bus was involved in a two-vehicle accident this morning while on a field trip, authorities say.

At 9:45 a.m., Willacy County Sheriff’s Deputies say the school bus crashed with a pickup truck on IH69E southbound lane on the FM 490 overpass. The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital.

Willacy County EMS reported that four adults and two students were transported to local hospitals after the crash. All are stable, authorities say.

District officials said that the bus was on a pre-K field trip with students from Pittman Elementary. There were no injuries reported.

“To ensure the students’ well-being, our district’s medical staff will be conducting further evaluations,” a statement from Raymondville ISD read. “This additional assessment will help identify any potential issues that may not be immediately apparent.”

WCSO Deputies along with Willacy EMS, DPS and Raymondville Fire responded to the crash. The expressway is closed down from FM 3168 on ramp going south bound, authorities say.

Motorists can expect delays in the area.