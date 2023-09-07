RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Raymondville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of escaping rehab and breaking into a relative’s home to steal firearms.

Jeremy Joseph Silva, 41, was sentenced to serve nine months at a rehab center in Cameron County. According to Raymondville police, Silva escaped the facility — violating the terms of his sentencing.

He is also accused of breaking into his father’s home in Raymondville and stealing his firearms.

Silva is described as being 5’6 and 150 pounds. He is suspected to be armed.

Anyone with information regarding Silva’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Willacy County Sheriff’s Department at (956) 689-5576 or the Raymondville Police Department at (956) 689-2441.