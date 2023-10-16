RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Raymondville police are investigating a dog attack on a 2-year-old girl at a public park.

The incident happened at approximately 4:28 p.m. on Sunday at Veterans Park.

According to Detective Jason Garcia with the Raymondville Police Department, a stray dog from a nearby residence ran into the park and bit the 2-year-old on her forehead and upper lip.

“Our officers got on the scene, they were able to take the little girl. They were trying to cover up her injuries,” Garcia said.

The girl was transported to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

Witnesses told police that prior to the attack, they had seen the dog exit and enter the same residence located on the east side of Veterans Park.

The witness statements led police to investigate the home and pursue criminal charges against the dog owner, Garcia said.

After the attack, the responding police officer visited the residence and saw a woman outside who claimed ownership of the dog.

The dog was immediately recovered by animal control.

“The public is also responsible when it comes to owning dogs or owning any animals. You purchase a dog, it’s the same responsibility you would have taking care of a child,” Garcia said.

The child was released from the hospital Monday and remains in stable condition.

ValleyCentral will provide updates as they become available.