Photo provided by the family to the Raymondville Police Department. (Courtesy of Raymondville PD)

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 15-year-old Houston girl was reported as a runaway Sunday after allegedly disappearing from a sweet 16 celebration with another teenager in Raymondville.

Natalie Rivera, 15, was reported missing Sunday in Raymondville by her mother. Both Rivera and her mother are Houston residents and were in the Rio Grande Valley to visit family, police say.

According to police, Rivera’s mother reported her missing child and flew back to Houston.

Rivera was last seen at a sweet 16 celebration in Raymondville with a 16-year-old male. Raymondville police spoke with the boy’s stepfather, who revealed the two teens are likely in the Combes area, possibly with a third teen.

Anyone with information that could help locate Rivera is urged to contact the Raymondville Police Department at (956) 689-2441.