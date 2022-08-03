RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Raymondville ISD middle school ranked in the top 10 in a state competition.

The Myra Green Middle School Band ranked No. 8 in the Association of Texas Small School Bands Outstanding Performance Competition.

The competition, which began at the regional and area level, featured a total of 10 bands at the state level. The top two bands of the area level were selected to advance to the state level.

The band directors were Benjamin Keltner, James Jeltner, Mark Rodriguez, Dale LeMarr and Leonel Barrera.