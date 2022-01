BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Raymondville man is wanted for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, and evading arrest.

Ramon Rafael Burciaga aka “Bubba,” 34, is wanted by the Raymondville Police Department.

Anyone with information about Burciaga is asked to call Ramondville PD at 956-689-2441.