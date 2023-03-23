RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Raymondville police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in an overnight shooting.

Michael Steven Mendez, 39, is wanted by the Raymondville Police Department for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At about 1:35 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 300 block of West Yturria Avenu in reference to multiple shots fired. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his right leg at the location.

Officer Jason Garcia, with the Raymondville Police Department, told ValleyCentral Mendez shot at the victim after driving by his block with the intent to “pick a fight.” The victim stated Mendez shot several rounds toward him.

Mendez was accompanied by another man who he also shot in the line of fire accidentally.

Those with information regarding the whereabouts of Mendez are urged to contact Raymondville PD at (956) 689-2441. Police describe Mendez as approximately 5’8 and 250 lbs. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone aiding or harboring Mendez will also be arrested, according to police.