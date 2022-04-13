RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was convicted of two of the 10 child sex crimes he was charged with has been arrested for violating the conditions of his probation sentence.

Oscar Cardona, 29, appeared in Cameron County court on Wednesday for a motion to adjudicate where a judge overviewed parole violations he is accused of. The judge in charge of the case could choose to assess punishment for this action or set forward a trial for the charges he was accused of committing.

Cardona was indicted in July 2020 for five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and five counts of indecency with a child – sexual contact in Raymondville. The case was transferred from Willacy County to Cameron County in the 197th District Court, which serves both counties.

Court records state that the incidents happened in 2015 with two female children aged four and six at the time of the crimes.

A trial was scheduled in the case but before it began Cordona decided to plead “no contest” to two charges of attempted indecency with a child, which are third-degree felonies, in September 2021. The charges he initially faced were first-degree and second-degree felonies.

The court accepted his plea and sentenced him to five years of probation while dismissing the other eight charges.

Under the conditions of his probation, Cardona is required to follow regulations stipulated in a sex offender program, register as a sex offender, report to the program’s office twice a month, not come within one thousand feet of a place commonly used by children, avoid contact with the victims or their family, submit a drug test, and pay several fees.

According to court records, Cardona violated several conditions of his parole. In December 2021, he tested positive for cocaine. In March, he failed to attend a polygraph exam appointment he had scheduled. It was also found in March that he resided at his father’s house in Raymondville, which was determined to be in a child safety zone. The address he advised authorities he would be moving to was across the street from where the victims visit on a regular basis. He then failed another drug test with cocaine found in his system.

After Raymondville police and sex offender treatment providers learned of these actions, Cardona was discharged from the offender program and a warrant was later issued for his arrest.

On March 24, Cardona was arrested and transported to Cameron County jail. With the motion to adjudicate filed, Cardona now again could face the 10 aforementioned charges he was originally indicted for.