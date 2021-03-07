Raymondville ISD offering registration for COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Raymondville Independent School District is giving residents the chance to sign up for a waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Raymondville ISD was designated as a a COVID-19 vaccine provider by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Raymondville ISD is one of only two places in Willacy County to be listed as vaccine distribution centers in Willacy County. They hosted vaccine clinics in January and February.

Now, the school district is offering residents in the sparsely served county to register for the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of time.

The waitlist will prioritize people over the age of 65, frontline healthcare workers, and people who work for schools or licensed childcare providers.

Even those who do not fall under the above criteria will be placed on the waitlist to be called up for future vaccine clinic when eligibility broadens.

The form to sign up for the waitlist at Raymondville ISD can be found here.