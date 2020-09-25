Raymondville ISD employee, student test positive for COVID-19

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—An employee and a student at Raymondville Independent School District have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials within the district.

According to Superintendent Stetson Roane’s blog, the employee works at Myra Green Middle School. The employee was at the school on Sept. 21.

The student was present at an after school activity on the Raymondville Early College High School Campus on Sep. 17, according to Roane.

“We are working closely with the local health department on this matter to complete a case investigation and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individual.” reads the blog.

Roane says there is no reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned.

Due to privacy requirements, the district will not be releasing the names of the individuals or details that may identify them.