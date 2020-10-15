Raymondville high school cancels football game after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Raymondville, Texas (KVEO)—Raymondville Early College High school’s upcoming football game was canceled after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials within the district, the high school has been closed until a deep cleaning is performed.

School students will attend classes through remote instruction during this time. In-person instruction will resume at RECHS on Tuesday, October 21., according to the district.

Classes will continue as scheduled at all other campuses.

The football game was schedule to take place Friday night. against Mission Veterans Memorial

“The district is committed to providing the safest learning environment for our students, but we cannot control activities and situations outside of school. We will continue to work closely with our parents to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our school and community.” said Superintendent Stetson Roane in a statement.

Tickets for the game will be refunded and information will be posted at a later date, according to the school.