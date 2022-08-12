RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Raymondville and communities nearby are one step away from solving some of their longtime flooding problems.

On Friday, the city broke ground for phase two of its drainage project called the Raymondville Drain Project.

The improvements will provide stormwater management on a regional basis, including a new channel that connects and widens existing channels.

City leaders say the project will benefit not just Raymondville but also nearby communities. District General Manager Raul Sesin shared how this project will impact the community.

“It’s going to help tremendously. When you have overgrown systems, the drainage system volume and efficiency doesn’t work well, so by cleaning it up, by restoring original condition will impact those laterals that connect to it and impact the community.”

This project will cover a large area where it has historically flooded in past years, making this project of great importance to help residents in the area during severe weather conditions.

Sesin said this is the impact needed to prevent devastating flooding and destruction of property. The project began in 2007 and 62-miles-long. Sesin says it will take approximately two years to complete. He estimates crews will finish three miles per month.

The regional floodway runs from Edinburg to the Laguna Madre. State Sen. Juan Hinojosa, D-McAllen, says when completed the project will provide stormwater management to Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties.

In a news release, Hinojosa called it the largest regional project in the Valley.