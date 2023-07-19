RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people involved in a deadly shooting at a Raymondville bar were arraigned Wednesday.

Rick Ramirez, Jose Angel Mendoza, and Rolando Mendoza were charged with murder and engaging in criminal activity.

The fatal shooting happened on July 5 at Linda’s Lounge. At the scene police found two men laying side by side on the ground.

Guadalupe Ramirez died from his injuries and Jose Luis Martinez was hospitalized. All suspects are each being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police are still searching for one suspect. If you have any information on this case call the Raymondville Police Department at (956) 689-2441.

Rolando Avila contributed to this report.