McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Latino radio personality Raul Brindis will be the grand marshal for the upcoming McAllen Holiday Parade.

“We are so proud to select Raul Brindis as our 2022 McAllen Holiday Parade Grand Marshal,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said. “Raul is an icon in the Latino media community and is beloved by his fans throughout the Univision Radio network.”

Brindis has connected with the Texas audience for over a decade with his radio show “El Show de Raul Brindis y Pepito” and television appearances.

Attending the parade

The McAllen parade, presented by H-E-B and powered by Bert Ogden Auto Group, will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.

Attendees are encouraged to use the McAllen Holiday Parade Park & Ride Polar Express Shuttle. Starting at noon, on Saturday, Dec. 3, trolleys will make a continuous loop approximately every 10 minutes.

The loop will begin traveling from South Texas College, located at 3201 Pecan Blvd., to the parade drop-off/pick-up point, at Quince Avenue and 23rd Street in McAllen.

The Park & Ride Polar Express Shuttle will run until midnight. Wheelchairs, walkers, strollers and service dogs are welcome.