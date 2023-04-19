BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — SpaceX is preparing for their second attempt at an orbital flight test Thursday morning.

The potential launch is bringing excitement from people all over the Valley and beyond.

Less than four miles away from the launch site, one property owner is giving some lucky enthusiasts a chance to get one of the closest views.

“We are at 3.7 miles from the exclusion zone. It’s just right across that road. We are the closest,” said Keith Reynolds, the owner of the property where the Raptor Roost is located.

The Raptor Roost is a spot Reynolds calls home and the best view of SpaceX launch activity.

Guests can rent spots to camp, park their RVs, and take a spot on the Raptor Roost for a view of the highly anticipated launch.

“Everybody right now has got to come with a recommendation, be recommended by a friend. I want to keep the crowds small, just because everybody has a better time,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said he takes time to vet his guests.

Noah Ruiz traveled from Arizona to view SpaceX activity and for work.

“This is great I actually went kayaking down the river yesterday, but the view has been great, the weather is great, and everything about it is great,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz said he is scheduled to head back to Arizona over the weekend but plans to stay longer if the SpaceX test flight is scrubbed.

Aside from a great spot for guests to view the launch in person, Reynolds ensures people across the globe can get a view of the activity by collaborating with other enthusiasts like lab padre.

“Lab Padre and I have been together since my very beginning,” he said.

“When I saw what was happening down here I just had to have a part of it and be able to bring the views to the valley down here and to the world. It’s spread all over the world now, said Luis Balderas, the founder of Lab Padre Media.

His company started in 2019 with one camera on South Padre Island.

Balderas said he expanded to nine cameras which are located near and around the SpaceX site providing 24/7 live coverage, including at the Raptor Roost, which is also known as the Lab Padre Lookout.

Balderas now collaborates with SpaceX, The Rocket Ranch and YouTube content creators.

“You know I still kind of feel that we may get another delay. Another scrub…third times the charm…usually,” Balderas said.