MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 and TLC Pharmacy, announced they will offer rapid COVID-19 tests as well as COVID-19 vaccines.

The precinct’s social post said services will be offered during a clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3 at La Mansion located at 2401 Moorefield Rd. in Mission.

No registration is required, but residents are asked to bring a photo ID, insurance card, or proof of Medicare or Medicaid.

The precinct reminds the public there will be a $40 COVID test fee for uninsured people while the vaccines will be given free of charge to those who are insured.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for adults and children ages 6 months and older. Vaccines and tests will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the precinct’s social post.

“I encourage everyone to take advantage of this clinic because the latest strain of COVID is a clear indicator that this virus is still very much active and potentially dangerous in Hidalgo County,” said Commissioner Villarreal.

For more information, contact Precinct 3 offices at 956-585-4509.