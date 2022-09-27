HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school district from the Rio Grande Valley was included in a national ranking list for U.S. public education institutions Tuesday.

The 2023 Niche Best Schools list, which focuses on K-12 schools and districts across the United States, ranks South Texas Independent School District at No. 2 among the top school districts in Texas.

Also, the district ranked No. 6 in the nation for districts with the best teachers.

“I know also in the state, for the second year in a row, we also earned the top spot for best places to teach,” Amanda Odom, STISD administrator for public relations and marketing, told ValleyCentral.

This is the ninth consecutive year the district has placed in the annual ranking, Odom said.

It’s a testament to the hard work our students, our parents, our staff and our administrators do on a daily basis. We are very proud to be in this ranking again and to represent the Rio Grande Valley. Amanda Odom, STISD administrator for public relations and marketing

South Texas Independent School District has two middle schools, four high schools, and a virtual campus combing middle and high school students. The district stretches over three counties, Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy, and overlaps 28 other school districts, an area of 3,643 miles, according to the district’s website.

The Hill reported on the release of the Niche report Tuesday, including details about the challenges districts have faced recently.

The full list of Niche’s rankings is available online for both public and private institutions and districts.