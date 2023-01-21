RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking information from the public about vehicles allegedly involved in a theft of a trailer.
The alleged theft happened between Jan. 18-19 at the Rancho Nuevo area, police stated.
“These vehicles have been linked to the theft of a trailer and attempted theft of a vehicle in the Town of Rancho Viejo,” police said.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicles should call Lt. Lucio at (956) 433-6738, Sgt. Huerta at (956) 433-6383 or Cpl. Perez at (956) 433-6935.