Ranch owner shares importance of keeping livestock sheltered, warm

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — Dogs and cats are not the only animals impacted by this winter weather. Bringing them inside may not be an option, but livestock also suffer under these conditions.

Ramiro Camargo, owner at Hacienda La Hortencia, saild they have had to make special preparations to keep the animals safe.

Their biggest concern is the horses, as the goats and bovine have warmer hides. Camargo said elsewhere where there is dry cold, horses do fine in temperatures below 40 degrees, but in the wet and windy conditions rolling this way, they are in danger of freezing.

To combat the cold, he said you should keep them under a stable in horse blankets and with heating lamps.

“If they’re in distress, with horses, it’s very hard to tell,” he said. “You’ll see them shiver, but they’re so big of an animal. And it’s hard with animals because they don’t speak, so you just got to know your horse and know what he’s feeling. Every horse is different.”

Camargo added increasing the fat in their diet by adding corn will also help, and it is important they have 24/7 access to clean water and grass. If you do not already have them, you can check your local tractor supply or feed store for horse coverings.

“You do have to check on them every now and then because they’re funny animals,” he said. “They’ll get themselves into a lot of trouble, especially with these blankets they can rip it off or start scratching the blanket and get tangled into them. Other than that, as long as they have heat, they’re covered and have somewhere they can get out of the rain and wind, they’ll be good.”