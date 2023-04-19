WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Closures along Expressway 83 are frustrating commuters, and hurting local businesses in the Weslaco and Donna area.

“Very inconvenient because now just like everything I’m gonna have to plan to leave probably 30 minutes early to get to work on time,” said Raul Bocanegra, a resident of Weslaco.

If you travel north or westbound on or off Expressway 83 in Weslaco and Donna you might find yourself stuck in heavy traffic due to a seal coating that is being applied to prevent any oxidation on the asphalt.

“Very bad planning that’s all it comes down to me. This probably should have been done at night anywhere between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. so it wouldn’t inconvenience not just me but anybody else,” said Bocanegra.

Frequent commuters like Bocanegra are frustrated and say they were taken by surprise when they could not take their regular exit to get to work, forcing some to add 30 minutes to their commute.

“I couldn’t even exit anywhere. I had to exit all the way to I think Mile 2 in Mercedes. I had to do that U-turn because there was a lot of traffic and the road was closed I couldn’t get to work I got here late to work yesterday,” said Oneida Gonzalez, Weslaco resident.

For businesses, they say the closures have caused a decline in customers.

“The exits were closed on both sides of the highway there weren’t a lot of people, well there was a lot of traffic in the area in front of my store,” said Alondra Garcia, Weslaco business owner.

The Texas Department of Transportation released a statement saying the roadwork is only expected to last till the end of this week.

“It’s going to be a very hard week, very tough, very slow for us because there’s not a lot of people,” Garcia said.