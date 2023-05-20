SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two kings are coming together on South Padre Island.

El Rey del Acordeón, Ramón Ayala will be joined by El rey de Tejano, Joe Lopez 4th of July weekend at Clayton’s Beach Bar.

Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos Del Norte and Joe Lopez y Grupo Mazz are scheduled to perform Saturday, July 1st.

It has been over 20 years since the singers have performed together.

Tickets are now on sale.

VIP tickets are still available and cost $50 per ticket. VIP tickets include front row access and an exclusive bar as well as a fast entrance to the venue.

General admission tickets are each $30.