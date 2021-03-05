Ramiro Garza, Jr. announces candidacy for Edinburg mayor

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, Ramiro Garza, Jr. announced he is running for Edinburg mayor for the upcoming November elections, according to a press release.

“Having served the City in many different capacities previously plus my business experience, I

believe I have the ability to lead Edinburg in a new and prosperous direction,” Garza stated in a press release.

Garza has previously worked with the city’s government as city manager, Edinburg EDC executive director, Edinburg Chamber board executive vice-chairman, amongst other governmental positions.

He graduated from the Economic Development Institute from the University of Oklahoma and completed his education at the University of Texas at Brownsville, where he obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and a Master’s in Business Administration.

Garza is a father of two and has been married to his wife, Maria Esquivel Garza, for 16 years.

“Transparency and accountability are also very important to me,” stated Garza. “I will be a good

steward of taxpayer money and ensure we have a transparent government for our citizens. As

such, I will not accept campaign contributions from vendors who provide a direct service to the

city. I am focused on transparency and accountability in everything we do. This begins with

holding our office holders accountable.”

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina has not announced if he will run for re-election.

Molina is currently pending trial for charges of orchestrating an organized illegal voting scheme in his own mayoral election in 2017.

According to the Hidalgo County public record’s website, Molina’s trial was originally scheduled to be on June 1, 2020. However, all jury trials for that month were canceled, as of May 11, 2020.

He has not been rescheduled for trial, as of March 5, 2021, according to the website.