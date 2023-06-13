RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Raising Cane’s locations across the Rio Grande Valley will host a fundraiser for World Sea Turtle Day.

In a news release, Raising Cane’s stated its eight Rio Grande Valley-area restaurants will host the fundraiser, which will benefit Sea Turtle Inc.

“When customers mention the fundraiser at one of the eight restaurants, Raising Cane’s will donate 15% of food and beverage sales to the Sea Turtle Inc,” the release stated.

The fundraiser will take place Thursday, June 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are beyond excited to build on this partnership with Raising Cane’s during World Sea Turtle Day,” said Wendy Knight, CEO at Sea Turtle Inc. “The donations from this event will help our mission during this nesting season as Sea Turtle Inc. protects thousands of hatchlings. Your participation will play a critical role in supporting those efforts.”

Sea Turtle Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to rehabilitating injured turtles, and educating the public of its conservation efforts.