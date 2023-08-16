HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — All U.S. Raising Cane’s restaurants on Thursday will donate 15% of their chicken finger sales to the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center (KHAKO).

A news release from the restaurant chain said they will accept the donations at its over 750 locations. The funds raised will support those displaced by the devastating Maui wildfires.

The funds will also be used in the rebuilding efforts of the shelter’s Westside Center, which was a 78-unit housing center that was completely lost in the fire.

Customers can visit their nearest Raising Cane’s restaurants during regular operational hours to participate.

The donation will be automatically applied to all orders.