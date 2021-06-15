Raising Canes partners with RGVFC Toros to raise funds for Sea Turtle Inc.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Raising Canes Chicken Fingers is partnering with RGVFC Toros to raise funds for Sea Turtle Inc.

The fundraiser was announced on the official Raising Canes Chicken Fingers social media account.

On June 16, individuals are asked to mention Sea Turtle Day when placing an order at any Rio Grande Valley Raising Canes.

Raising Canes will donate 15% of sales to Sea Turtle Inc.

Sea Turtle Inc.’s mission is to educate the public, rehabilitate injured turtles, and lead with conservation efforts.

For more information on Sea Turtle Inc. click here.