BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Raising Cane’s restaurants in Brownsville will donate a portion of their sales to a toy drive.

Donations will be taken from sales made from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

Customers will need to mention the fundraiser at the register, and the restaurant will donate 15% of the sale to the Brownsville Fire Department Christmas Toy Drive.

The fundraiser will be available at both Raising Cane’s Brownsville locations (Morrison Road and Boca Chica Blvd.)