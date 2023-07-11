HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Raising Cane’s of the Rio Grande Valley is holding a fundraiser on Tuesday to benefit the Boys & Girls Club.

It is the second year Raising Cane’s helps fundraise to support the Boys & Girls Club through the summer and the rest of the year.

“The Boys and Girls Club is such a great support system for so much of our youth and our families across the entire region, said Sierra Flores with Raising Cane’s. “We decided to go big with our support this year. We got eight locations across the Valley and all eight are going to be participating in this fundraiser today (Tuesday). All you got to do is stop by and let them know that you’re there for the Boys and Girls Club and we’ll donate 15% of those proceeds to them to help support them.”

“The proceeds will be used for STEM camps and other activities such as dance camp, homework after school programs,” said Brittany Martinez with the Boys & Girls Club of the RGV.

The fundraiser is on Tuesday, July 11 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at a Raising Cane’s near you.

