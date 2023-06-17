BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway in Brownsville after police say a rainbow painted crosswalk was vandalized.

The crosswalk was painted in support of Pride Month and is located in downtown Brownsville.

The rainbow crosswalk was painted over with white paint and police are gathering video footage to determine when the vandalism took place.

(Photo by: Adam Cardona/ValleyCentral)

(Photo by: Adam Cardona/ValleyCentral)

(Photo by: Adam Cardona/ValleyCentral)

Public Information Officer Martin Sandoval says the crosswalk is considered city property and it would be up to the city to file a complaint.

Brownsville City Commissioner Roy De Los Santos says it is unknown when the crosswalk will be repainted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.