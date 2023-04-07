RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Recent rains put a big dent in the rain deficit across the Rio Grande Valley.

A record daily on Friday showed rainfall in Brownsville of 1.23 inches and more than 2 inches across portions of Hidalgo County.

Rain Trend Drying Up Overnight FutureCast

Overnight rain and thunderstorm activity is still in the forecast but nothing severe is expected.

Heading into Saturday morning, the chance for rain is expected to dry up quickly leaving the Valley with a nice weekend ahead.

The two-part mechanism driving the rain is washing out and leaving Deep South Texas with lots of clouds and mild temperatures.

Easter Sunday should be great with a good mix of clouds, slivers of sun, low humidity and comfortable temperatures.