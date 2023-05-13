After a busy night with a handful of strong to severe storms and a tornado, the Storm Prediction Center has decreased our severe risk Saturday to that of general thunderstorms.

The chance for storms and heavy rain will continue overnight, but we are no longer in the higher risk for severe weather.

The Weather Prediction Center also reduced us to a slight risk for excessive rainfall.

We are still expecting 1-3 more inches of rain over the next few days.

