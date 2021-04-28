Rain chances on the rise heading into the weekend

Harlingen, TX (KVEO) – If you have been following the drought situation over the last several months, you know how badly the Rio Grande Valley needs a solid dose of steady rainfall.

The forecast for the next few days might just be exactly what the doctor ordered.





The RGV Storm Team is tracking an area of low-pressure diving south into northwest Mexico tonight. This low will be responsible for strong to severe thunderstorms for parts of the west and central Texas tonight. A frontal boundary will arrive on Thursday bringing the first round of rainfall and opening the door to slightly cooler temperatures.

As this area of low pressure begins to pull northeast across central Texas on Friday, rain chances will begin to increase again across the Rio Grande Valley. The heaviest rain looks to fall Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

This is where things get a little tricky. This type of storm system, typically, has a slot of “dry” air.

If we get stuck in the dry slot, this could limit rainfall totals. This could mean the difference of 0.75 to 1.5 inches of rainfall and two to four inches of rainfall through the weekend. Both solutions are still in play, but we are leaning on the lower solution at this time. Either way, this storm system will bring needed rainfall to the drought-stricken Rio Grande Valley.

Rain chances will diminish on Sunday morning with dry, warm weather returning next week.