HARLINGEN (ValleyCentral) — The tropical Atlantic is beginning to heat up with three systems being monitored by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The one of most interest to the Rio Grande Valley is a low pressure center that is expected to develop just ahead of a weak cold front that is moving southward through Texas and Louisiana.

The NHC gives this area in the northern Gulf of Mexico a 10% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression over the next couple of days and 20% shot over the next 5 days.

As it stands now, it looks to be more of a rain maker for the coastal areas of southeast Texas extending southward to coastal Cameron and Willacy counties. Inland areas stand to see the least amount of rain, however strength and location of “landfall” of this low pressure system will impact the amount of rainfall we will or will it see Tuesday through Thursday.

Other areas of interest are way out in the far easter reaches of the Atlantic. It is still to early to tell if there will be valley impacts from those.