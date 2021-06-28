Rain chances increase in the Rio Grande Valley this week

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Tropical moisture in the Gulf of Mexico is bringing rain along the entire Texas coast from Beaumont to the Rio Grande.

Monday morning, residents in Cameron County and Willacy County woke up to lightning miles away off the coast as thunderstorms developed. So far, most storms have remained offshore but with the inclusion of daytime heating and the sea breeze, storms and showers will build across the valley over the next few days.

As of now, there is still uncertainty as models try to determine how much rain we could actually see. What we do know is that pockets of heavy, slow-moving showers could easily drop an inch or two of rain in an hour Monday afternoon, which could flood low-lying roadways and streets.

Rain chances continue through the week, into the weekend. Cloud cover will drop temperatures below normal averages for this time of year, a much welcome change from the triple digits of last week.

Updates will be issued as we see rainfall pick up.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FORECAST FROM VALLEY STORM TEAM