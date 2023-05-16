Two vehicle accident on the corner of Lincoln and Southbound I-69 Frontage Road. (Photo by: Brian Svendsen)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the strong storms moved into Cameron County Tuesday afternoon, the roads got slick and caused at least two accidents in the Harlingen area.

One vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Lincoln Street and the southbound I-69 frontage road. It involved at least one SUV and a pickup.

The second accident occurred on the expressway I-69 northbound near M Street. One vehicle crashed into the center concrete median and ended pointing in the opposite direction.

Traffic on the expressway was backed up to the San Benito City limits. The northbound frontage road was also backed up.