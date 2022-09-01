HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of Thursday morning, small streamer showers are moving through the coastal areas and lower valley of the Rio Grande Valley.

Thursday afternoon, as the seabreeze frontal boundary moves inland, rain and storm chances will ramp up from Harlingen to McAllen. We could see another round of a few downpours that could pack a punch with heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning.

Unsettled weather pattern across Texas for Labor Day weekend

If you have travel plans for the holiday weekend across Texas, you might want to stay up to date with the weather forecast as much of Texas could be dealing with widespread showers and thunderstorms.

A weak upper-level low pressure system will persist across Texas through the weekend keeping rain and storms in the picture through the start of next week.

For the Rio Grande Valley, we could see rain accumulations range between 1.5″ to 4″ in some locations causing flooding concerns for Saturday and Sunday. On Labor Day, majority of the rain will shift north of the Rio Grande Valley, but we could still see some scattered downpours that could contribute to flooding concerns.

Forecasted Rain Coverage for Saturday 9/3/22

Forecasted Rain Coverage for Sunday 9/4/22

Forecasted Rain Coverage for Labor Day 9/5/22

The latest drought monitor shows most of the Rio Grande Valley is no longer in drought. According to the National Weather Service office in Brownsville, our soils across the RGV are showing “normal” levels of saturation. “Saturated soils” in addition to periods of heavy rain could lead to flooding in some locations.

Update on the Tropics

As Hurricane Season ramps up, we are tracking three disturbances over the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the northern Atlantic and is expected to remain over open water.

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the disturbance just north of South America an 80% chance of development within the next five days. Folks on the eastern seaboard of the U.S need to keep an eye on the development of this system.