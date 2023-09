HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is kicking off two new safety initiatives on Monday, railroad and child passenger safety.

Sergeant Sal Carmona with Harlingen Police spoke with ValleyCentral on the dos and don’ts of both subjects.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.