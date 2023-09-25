HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A radar outage has led to all flights being grounded at Valley airports.

Officials with the Valley International Airport in Harlingen said the technical issues caused the outage in Corpus Christi, which is where the radar systems in the Valley are remoted to.

The flight stoppage was lifted early Monday afternoon, but officials urged passengers to stay up to date with airlines.

“The airlines will know more information; they will be the first ones to know when that flight is going and when to travel and when the ground stop is lifted,” said Marv Esterly, director of Aviation at Valley International Airport.

Passengers can check their flight status online.