BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The R-G-V Veteran Photo Project commemorated veterans from across the valley through photography Friday and Saturday.

The R-G-V- Veteran Photo Project started last year by Photographer Martin Buitron.

Buitron takes photos of veterans of all ages, photos of participants are put together into an exhibit that is showcased across the valley.

Veterans are asked to bring a photo of themselves from Bootcamp and a new photo is taken of them. The photos are then given to the veterans at no cost to them.

Buitron said this project is his way of honoring Veterans in South Texas.

“You know be able to document their accomplishments, their service to our nation, and give them something in return… it also allows for other veterans to meet each other,” said Buitron.