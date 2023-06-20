MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Quinta Mazatlan is hosting a Summer Solstice event to celebrate the longest day of the summer.

(Source: Quinta Mazatlan press release)

The Summer Solstice event begins from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, and costs $5.

Children two and under are free.

The event will feature yoga in the park located in the front lawn for participants of all levels and advanced levels. Participants are asked to bring a mat and towels for the yoga classes.

Additionally, the event will have a guided walk in the woods at the front of house, live shows in the north lawn, science and art activities in the forest playground and over 15 booths of food and vendors booths at the courtyard.

Tickets are on sale at www.quintamazatlan.ticketleap.com.

For more information contact Quinta Mazatlan at (956) 681-3370.